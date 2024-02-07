Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 482 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $4.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,465,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,616. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.54. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The firm has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on APD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.