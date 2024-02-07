Energi Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.07 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market cap of $9.07 million and $272,478.17 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00080009 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00027734 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00021456 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006384 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 73,284,468 coins and its circulating supply is 73,284,376 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

