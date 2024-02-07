PotCoin Price Tops $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 7th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $3.57 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.41 or 0.00154908 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00014618 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009174 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000357 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000086 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.