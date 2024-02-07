Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 24,803 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.5% of Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,964,000 after buying an additional 303,575 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.04.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $3.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.52. 1,848,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602,916. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

