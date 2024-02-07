Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Raised to $106.00 at Morgan Stanley

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $106.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ENPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.72.

Enphase Energy stock traded up $16.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.23. The company had a trading volume of 14,735,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,674,179. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $247.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.44 and its 200-day moving average is $116.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $443,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Enphase Energy by 326.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,857,000 after purchasing an additional 122,735 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,751,000 after purchasing an additional 221,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Enphase Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

