Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 8,674 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,674 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 27.1% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 211,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,831,000 after purchasing an additional 45,139 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 125.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 29,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Zoetis by 21.9% in the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 261,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,563,000 after purchasing an additional 47,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.6% in the third quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 30,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,405. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.53. 980,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.03 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.85.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

