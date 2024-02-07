Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 49.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 10,331 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 2,142.9% during the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,381 shares of company stock worth $6,769,954. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. HSBC started coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.39.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.69. 1,871,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,501,933. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $208.99.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.41%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

