FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.210-0.430 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $925.0 million-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. FMC also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.230-4.410 EPS.

FMC Trading Up 2.4 %

FMC stock traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $54.71. 2,754,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,691. FMC has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $131.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FMC will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of FMC from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.35.

Read Our Latest Report on FMC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FMC news, Director Robert C. Pallash bought 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,270.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FMC

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 872,245.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,955,000 after acquiring an additional 174,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.