Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 59.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 22.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.84.

Chubb Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CB traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.85. The company had a trading volume of 896,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,022. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $100.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.98. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $249.62.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

