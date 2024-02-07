Linde (NYSE:LIN) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.580-3.680 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Linde also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.250-15.650 EPS.

LIN stock traded up $7.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $422.57. 141,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,776. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde has a 12-month low of $319.23 and a 12-month high of $434.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $408.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. UBS Group lowered their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC boosted their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Linde from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $429.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Linde from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $430.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

