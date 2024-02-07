Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,884 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.7% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $500.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,958,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,066,510. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $476.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.32. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.37 and a 1 year high of $500.83. The company has a market capitalization of $387.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

