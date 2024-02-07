Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.90.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.77. The stock had a trading volume of 13,656,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,996,710. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.17 billion, a PE ratio of 77.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.91.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 37,824 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 940,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $84,945,000 after purchasing an additional 50,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

