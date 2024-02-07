Electroneum (ETN) Market Capitalization Reaches $39.46 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $39.46 million and approximately $588,943.18 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005629 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000047 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,964,993,803 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.