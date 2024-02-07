Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Has $3.94 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 0.6% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fusion Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.9% during the third quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $4.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $432.32. 31,878,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,785,719. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $285.19 and a twelve month high of $432.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.16.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

