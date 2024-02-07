Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Grows Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 33,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,006,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,425,000 after acquiring an additional 248,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 61,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 17,876 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,724,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,781,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $259.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 289,052 shares of company stock worth $16,834,665. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.87.

View Our Latest Research Report on KO

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.