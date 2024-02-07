Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,297 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Costco Wholesale worth $217,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 888.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,220,540.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,752 shares of company stock worth $9,377,669 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $695.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.0 %

COST traded up $7.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $718.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $465.33 and a twelve month high of $723.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $661.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $596.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.