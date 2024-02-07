Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,065 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,798,000 after purchasing an additional 326,000 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,725,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,055,000 after purchasing an additional 24,229 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,833,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,470,000 after purchasing an additional 612,938 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,048 shares during the period. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.19. 1,237,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346,180. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.4734 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

