iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Trimmed by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.02. 6,865,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,862,354. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.10.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.