Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CAT traded up $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $324.87. The company had a trading volume of 488,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,011. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $334.87. The company has a market cap of $165.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $286.03 and its 200-day moving average is $272.42.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.84.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

