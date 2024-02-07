Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Purchases 14,534 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $24,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,669,000 after buying an additional 105,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.52. 4,888,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,985,718. The company has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.76. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $158.91.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

