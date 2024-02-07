Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Lowers Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,791 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,957,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,729,000 after buying an additional 1,746,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,678,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120,214 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,843,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,799,000 after acquiring an additional 40,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,008,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,124,000 after acquiring an additional 464,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,311,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,778,000 after acquiring an additional 340,040 shares during the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BTI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE BTI traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,812,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583,172. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.18. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $38.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

