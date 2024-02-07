Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $959,000 Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,123 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE CF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.11. 699,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,358. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $91.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.88%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.87.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

