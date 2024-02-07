Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 25,564 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,564 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,330,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,336,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,988,000 after buying an additional 737,693 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,973,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,827,000 after buying an additional 957,916 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,212,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,395,000 after buying an additional 212,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,174,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,817,000 after buying an additional 669,847 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,856,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,132,570. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average is $44.63. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.1302 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

