Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,510 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC owned 0.24% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 912.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DWX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,897. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.20. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

