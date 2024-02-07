M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Given New $179.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MTB. StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.71.

Shares of MTB traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,703,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,515. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.80. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $161.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $4,374,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,587,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,561,048 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,980.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

