Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,652 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,350 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,199 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,800,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,643,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,260,000 after acquiring an additional 515,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Performance

Sanofi stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.88. 1,198,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,270. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $57.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $118.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sanofi

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.