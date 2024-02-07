Morgan Stanley Increases e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $184.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ELF. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 3.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

ELF traded down $5.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.49. 3,312,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.18. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $67.59 and a 1 year high of $174.65.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $156,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,877,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $4,458,503.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,992,109.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $156,007.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,877,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,082,191. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 235.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,414,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,585 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,849,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 641.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,423,000 after purchasing an additional 720,098 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 697.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after purchasing an additional 596,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after purchasing an additional 504,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.