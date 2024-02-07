Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) PT Raised to $16.00 at Morgan Stanley

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,499,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,170,682. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $30,167.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,502,621.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

