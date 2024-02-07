Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) PT Raised to $115.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 26th. Compass Point downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.77.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.35. 237,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,589,000 after buying an additional 26,670 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 106.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 92.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 295.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 214,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,057,000 after buying an additional 160,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

