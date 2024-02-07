Morgan Stanley Boosts Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $115.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.86.

RCL traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,954,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.61. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $133.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,911,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,911,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $37,887,974.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,852,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,044,691.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 632,507 shares of company stock valued at $76,012,718 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth $693,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

