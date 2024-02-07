KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Morgan Stanley

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KEY. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

KEY stock remained flat at $13.90 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 14,682,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,031,400. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 3,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

