Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 8,405 American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in American Tower by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in American Tower by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Up 1.0 %

AMT stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,257,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.05. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $220.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.28, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Tower

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.