Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,505 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,337,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after buying an additional 77,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,832,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,570,000 after buying an additional 210,171 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,867,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,467,000 after buying an additional 101,230 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,026,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded up $5.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.32. 730,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,264. The stock has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $162.04 and a twelve month high of $278.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.27.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TT. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TT

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.