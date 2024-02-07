Doheny Asset Management CA Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Doheny Asset Management CA trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,560 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.9% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 13.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,463,020 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $162,522,000 after purchasing an additional 170,129 shares during the period. Shayne & Jacobs LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $652,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 78,609 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 36,827 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 23,855 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, reaching $145.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,554,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,232,815. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.35 and a 200 day moving average of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $157.98.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

