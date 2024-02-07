Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.600-3.950 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.3 billion-$3.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.4 billion. Hillenbrand also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.60-3.95 EPS.

Hillenbrand Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE HI traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,278. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day moving average of $43.83. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $53.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.53%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HI. CL King began coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.74 per share, with a total value of $49,873.70. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,799 shares in the company, valued at $866,292.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan bought 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.54 per share, with a total value of $124,788.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,434.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen purchased 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,873.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,292.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,902 shares of company stock valued at $424,111. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillenbrand

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HI. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

