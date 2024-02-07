Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Boosted by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,094 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.1% of Weil Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 84,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Idaho Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 69.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 148,650 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after purchasing an additional 60,933 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 14,530 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.6% in the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,905,289 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $265,166,000 after acquiring an additional 229,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.03. 4,347,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,549,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.68.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

