Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.070-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $162.5 million-$164.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.2 million. Freshworks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.290-0.310 EPS.

Shares of FRSH stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.96. 5,614,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,916. Freshworks has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.63.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FRSH shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Freshworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Freshworks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Freshworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.88.

In other Freshworks news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $105,009.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,294.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Freshworks news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $113,769.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,169.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $105,009.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,294.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,589 shares of company stock valued at $5,160,675. 26.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Freshworks by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Freshworks by 373.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Freshworks by 117.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Freshworks in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. 57.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

