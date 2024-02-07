Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $77.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,781,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,700. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.25. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $77.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

