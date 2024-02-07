Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Holdings Lifted by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up approximately 1.0% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $14,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,144,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,189 shares of company stock worth $9,700,908. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $2,246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,352.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 9.0 %

Shares of CMG traded up $222.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,710.69. The stock had a trading volume of 590,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,073. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,470.05 and a 52 week high of $2,717.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,300.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2,068.54. The company has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

