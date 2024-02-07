Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $97.41

Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $97.41 and last traded at $96.97, with a volume of 32634 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.34.

TNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CJS Securities raised shares of Tennant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. CL King initiated coverage on Tennant in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.30 and its 200 day moving average is $83.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tennant by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Tennant by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tennant by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 5.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

