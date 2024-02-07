CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.85

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.85 and last traded at $41.26, with a volume of 447475 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.03.

CG Oncology Price Performance

Insider Transactions at CG Oncology

In other CG Oncology news, major shareholder Decheng Capital Global Life Sc bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Decheng Capital Global Life Sc purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $7,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Corleen M. Roche bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 666,472 shares of company stock valued at $12,662,968.

About CG Oncology

(Get Free Report)

CG Oncology is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients afflicted with bladder cancer. CG Oncology is based in IRVINE, Calif.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CG Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CG Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.