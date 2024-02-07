Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.18

Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 31034 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Noram Lithium Stock Down 5.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 26.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Noram Lithium Company Profile

Noram Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Zeus Lithium project consisting of 146 placer claims and 136 lode claims covering an area of approximately 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

