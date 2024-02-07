Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.13

Treasury Metals Inc. (TSE:TML – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 138144 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Treasury Metals Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$23.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Treasury Metals (TSE:TML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Treasury Metals Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Treasury Metals

Treasury Metals Inc operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. The company focuses on its 100%-owned Goliath Gold Complex, which includes the Goliath Project, Goldlund Project, and Miller Project. The company was formerly known as Divine Lake Exploration Inc and changed its name to Treasury Metals Inc in November 2007.

