Global Dividend Growth Split (TSE:GDV) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.73

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (TSE:GDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 9.73 and last traded at 9.18, with a volume of 5637 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 9.20.
Global Dividend Growth Split Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of 9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 8.88. The company has a market cap of $143.74 million and a P/E ratio of 5.97.
About Global Dividend Growth Split
