Mason Resources (CVE:LLG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.15

Mason Resources Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 3005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Mason Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 42.36 and a quick ratio of 47.86. The stock has a market cap of C$20.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.22.

Mason Resources (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Mason Resources Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mason Resources

Mason Resources Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property located in Quebec, Canada. It also focuses on the production and commercialization of patented graphene products for various industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and others; and development of value-added graphite products.

