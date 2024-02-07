Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 16.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 69,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 65,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Wealth Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.28. The stock has a market cap of C$84.72 million, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Wealth Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.