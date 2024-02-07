Tower Resources (CVE:TWR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Tower Resources Ltd. (CVE:TWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 83000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Tower Resources Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.71 million, a PE ratio of -280.00 and a beta of 0.33.

Tower Resources Company Profile



Tower Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its properties include the Rabbit North project that comprises 34 mineral tenures covering an area of 16,400 hectares located in the Kamloops mining division of British Columbia; the Nechako gold project, which include 10 mineral tenures totaling 2,975 hectares in the Nechako Plateau Region of central British Columbia; the Belle copper-gold porphyry project consisting of seven claims totaling 1691 hectares located in the Toodoggone district; and the More Creek project comprising 5 mineral tenures totaling 6,430 hectares situated in the Golden Triangle District of northwest British Columbia.

