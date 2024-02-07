Iconic Labs (LON:ICON) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.25

Iconic Labs Plc (LON:ICON – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.20 ($0.03), with a volume of 248917 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).

Iconic Labs Stock Down 24.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £226,820.00, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.05.

About Iconic Labs

Iconic Labs Plc, a media and technology business company, focuses on the identification and acquisition of companies in the online media, artificial intelligence, and big data gathering, processing, and analysis sectors. The company was formerly known as WideCells Group PLC and changed its name to Iconic Labs Plc in July 2019.

