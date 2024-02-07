Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Trading Down 6.3%

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.48. 3,304,575 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 4,457,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBSW. BMO Capital Markets cut Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 109,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 29,933 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 289.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 164,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 122,260 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 11,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

