India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC) Sets New 1-Year High at $192.50

Shares of India Capital Growth Fund Limited (LON:IGC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 192.50 ($2.41) and last traded at GBX 186 ($2.33), with a volume of 756141 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 186.50 ($2.34).

India Capital Growth Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £180.40 million, a PE ratio of 532.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 173.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 162.45.

India Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for India Capital Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for India Capital Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.